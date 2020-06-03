Bundesliga return banks punter Sh300,000 from Sh10 stake

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – The return of the German Bundesliga has been a reprieve for not only football lovers all over the world but for punters who were left desolate after three months of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One such jolly man is Anthony Mugami who is Sh300,674 richer after staking a paltry Sh10 on betting site OdiBets for Bundesliga matches last weekend.

The Liverpool supporter stated that he is going to use the money to better the lives of his family. A jovial Mugami mentioned that this was his first major win since he started betting a year ago and normally places bets of as low as sh3.

He is now waiting for the return of the English Premier League on June 20 as well as Serie A and the La Liga which are also planning on their return this month, to try his luck again

Early last month, Meshack Ogutu, a Kisumu based mechanic won Ksh818, 496 on Odibets after placing a stake of Sh3. He had predicted four corners in four different matches on the e-sports platform which comprises FIFA simulated games.

Meanwhile, Odibets have jumped on the opportunity of football’s return to launch a new user friendly website.

Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi said the company decided to launch the new website together with the return of Bundesliga as a way of giving back to the various punters who have always been with them all through.

“We have launched the new easy to use sports betting platform as a reward to our loyal punters who have stuck with us all through, the new website has interesting features that have made betting easy for the common mwananchi,” Sayi stated.

