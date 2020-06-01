Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jobs cut: Interim Rugby Australia CEO Rob Clarke

coronavirus

Rugby Australia slashes a third of staff to stay afloat

Published

SYDNEY, Australia, Jun 1Rugby Australia announced the sacking of a third of its staff Monday as the embattled organisation works to recover from the sport’s coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

The organisation said 47 of its 142 full-time workers would leave over the coming months and those remaining have been asked to take a five percent pay cut.

Thirty other contractors and casuals have also been sacked, with the moves reducing the company’s wage bill by Aus$5.5 million (Sh395mn) a year.

Rugby Australia’s interim chief Rob Clarke called it “an incredibly difficult day” but said it was necessary to “ensure the viability and sustainability of the organisation”.

“This is a difficult time for a lot of very passionate, hard-working rugby people and we are committed to helping those people find their next opportunity, whether it be within the game or elsewhere,” he added.

Rugby Australia has been working with a skeleton staff since the sport ground to a halt in March due to COVID-19, with Super Rugby postponed and July Tests against Ireland and Fiji cancelled.

Australia’s four Super Rugby teams — Queensland Reds, NSW Waratahs, ACT Brumbies and Melbourne Rebels — along with the previously axed Western Force, are set to kick off a domestic tournament on July 3 as coronavirus restrictions ease.

The competition is contingent on a broadcast deal being finalised.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The governing body, whose beleaguered chief Raelene Castle quit in April, posted a near Aus$10 million (Sh640mn) deficit last year, exacerbated by a hefty payment to former Wallaby Israel Folau after his sacking over homophobic social media posts.

Clarke said the job cuts were phase one of a planned organisational restructure.

“The next phase will focus on the role of Rugby Australia and the member unions to find further opportunities for savings and efficiencies in the way we deliver our rugby programs and administrative operations across each of our businesses,” he said.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

7 days ago

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

AFCON2019

How Gor Mahia fans’ ‘baptism by fire’ propelled ‘Crouch’ Okumu to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – ‘Dok skul! Kijana dok skul!’ (Go back to school! Young boy go back to school!’). Those were the words...

May 11, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved