Manchester United extend Ighalo’s loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jun 1 – Manchester United have agreed a deal to extend Odion Ighalo’s loan until the end of January 2021, pending formal approval.

Ighalo initially joined Manchester United in a Deadline Day move from Shanghai Shenua in January, and scored four times in eight appearances in all competitions prior to the suspension of the Premier League.

His current deal at Shenua runs out in December 2022 and he will be expected to sign a contract offer until the end of 2024 worth £400,000 a week.

He will now miss the majority of the 2020 Chinese Super League season, which is scheduled to begin in June.

Shanghai’s original stance was that they would only agree to extend his loan if an obligation to buy was incorporated into the deal, with Ighalo likely to cost upwards of £20m.

However, with border restrictions potentially preventing Ighalo from returning to China in time for the new season, Ighalo’s parent club have softened their stance and have allowed him to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

-By Sky Sports

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)