Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Stars midfielder Francis Kahata in his first training session with Simba SC in Dar es Salaam on May 31, 2020. PHOTO/Simba SC/Twitter

Football

Kahata finally links up with Tanzanian giants Simba in Dar

Published

NAIROBI, June 1 – Harambee Stars midfielder Francis Kahata has linked up with his employers Simba SC ahead of the Tanzanian Premier League kick off this month, with the Wekundu wa Msimbazi set to re-start their action against Ruvu Shooting on June 14.

Tanzania President John Magufuli allowed all sports including football to resume action this month and teams have already commenced training with the league fixtures now released.

Harambee Stars midfielder Francis Kahata in his first training session with Simba SC in Dar es Salaam on May 31, 2020. PHOTO/Simba SC/Twitter

Kahata had been in the country since football in Tanzania was halted early March and had been training on his own.

There had been fear that the midfielder might miss the restart of the league due to the travel restrictions imposed in Kenya, but according to sources, Simba managed to get permission to get the midfielder back to Dar.

In a previous interview, Kahata had said he was open to returning to Tanzania as long as he was assured of his safety due to the COVID-19 situation currently ravaging the world.

Harambee Stars midfielder Francis Kahata in his first training session with Simba SC in Dar es Salaam on May 31, 2020. PHOTO/Simba SC/Twitter

Simba are leading the standings with 71 points, 17 ahead of second placed Azam FC with 10 rounds of matches left. They just need to win at least five of the remaining 10 matches to confirm their status as champions.

After playing Ruvu in Dar, Simba will play Mwadui before travelling to Mbeya City for their final match in the month of June. They will then face three consecutive away matches in July, playing Prisons, Ndanda and Namungo before they play Ndanda in Dar and might be champions already by then.

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

7 days ago

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

AFCON2019

How Gor Mahia fans’ ‘baptism by fire’ propelled ‘Crouch’ Okumu to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – ‘Dok skul! Kijana dok skul!’ (Go back to school! Young boy go back to school!’). Those were the words...

May 11, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved