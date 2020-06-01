Kahata finally links up with Tanzanian giants Simba in Dar

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, June 1 – Harambee Stars midfielder Francis Kahata has linked up with his employers Simba SC ahead of the Tanzanian Premier League kick off this month, with the Wekundu wa Msimbazi set to re-start their action against Ruvu Shooting on June 14.

Tanzania President John Magufuli allowed all sports including football to resume action this month and teams have already commenced training with the league fixtures now released. Harambee Stars midfielder Francis Kahata in his first training session with Simba SC in Dar es Salaam on May 31, 2020. PHOTO/Simba SC/Twitter

Kahata had been in the country since football in Tanzania was halted early March and had been training on his own.

There had been fear that the midfielder might miss the restart of the league due to the travel restrictions imposed in Kenya, but according to sources, Simba managed to get permission to get the midfielder back to Dar.

In a previous interview, Kahata had said he was open to returning to Tanzania as long as he was assured of his safety due to the COVID-19 situation currently ravaging the world. Harambee Stars midfielder Francis Kahata in his first training session with Simba SC in Dar es Salaam on May 31, 2020. PHOTO/Simba SC/Twitter

Simba are leading the standings with 71 points, 17 ahead of second placed Azam FC with 10 rounds of matches left. They just need to win at least five of the remaining 10 matches to confirm their status as champions.

After playing Ruvu in Dar, Simba will play Mwadui before travelling to Mbeya City for their final match in the month of June. They will then face three consecutive away matches in July, playing Prisons, Ndanda and Namungo before they play Ndanda in Dar and might be champions already by then.

