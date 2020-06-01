Ex Shujaa boss Ayimba named Kenya Rugby League Technical Director

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Former Kenya Sevens boss Benjamin Ayimba has been named the Kenya Rugby League Technical Director with immediate effect.

The 43-year old who led Kenya Sevens to their first and only Main Cup triumph at the World Rugby Sevens Series in Singapore, 2016 will be responsible for developing the Kenya Rugby League technical structures in all levels from grass root, community and club rugby.

This will also include formulation of high-performance plan for players, coaches, referee and affiliate clubs.

“After a long walk in what seemed like ages, we are now able to play a spot that suits the Kenya rugby footballer and give us a real chance at the World Cup,” Ayimba stated upon his appointment.

Kenya Rugby League Federation Chairman Nyakwaka added; “Aacceptance of Ayimba as the Technical Director is a big motivation and a big asset for rugby league owing to his achievement in the sport. We are confident he will establish effective technical structures for clubs and partners.”

The Kenya Rugby League is strengthening its coaching and technical units, in readiness for its league kick- off and maiden international Test match, later in the year.

Just recently, the KRL announced that former international Edward Rombo will be the new national team head coach.

