Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Kenya Sevens head coach Benjamin Ayimba during the Safari Sevens at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani in 2013. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Headlines

Ex Shujaa boss Ayimba named Kenya Rugby League Technical Director

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Former Kenya Sevens boss Benjamin Ayimba has been named the Kenya Rugby League Technical Director with immediate effect.

The 43-year old who led Kenya Sevens to their first and only Main Cup triumph at the World Rugby Sevens Series in Singapore, 2016 will be responsible for developing the Kenya Rugby League technical structures in all levels from grass root, community and club rugby.

This will also include formulation of high-performance plan for players, coaches, referee and affiliate clubs.

“After a long walk in what seemed like ages, we are now able to play a spot that suits the Kenya rugby footballer and give us a real chance at the World Cup,” Ayimba stated upon his appointment.

Kenya Rugby League Federation Chairman Nyakwaka added; “Aacceptance of Ayimba as the Technical Director is a big motivation and a big asset for rugby league owing to his achievement in the sport. We are confident he will establish effective technical structures for clubs and partners.”

The Kenya Rugby League is strengthening its coaching and technical units, in readiness for its league kick- off and maiden international Test match, later in the year.

Just recently, the KRL announced that former international Edward Rombo will be the new national team head coach.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
(Visited 84 times, 84 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

7 days ago

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

AFCON2019

How Gor Mahia fans’ ‘baptism by fire’ propelled ‘Crouch’ Okumu to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – ‘Dok skul! Kijana dok skul!’ (Go back to school! Young boy go back to school!’). Those were the words...

May 11, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved