Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Betis have been training and on Friday found out that they will kick off the resumed Spanish season against local rivals Sevilla on June 11 © REAL BETIS/AFP/File FERNANDO RUSO

coronavirus

Spanish La Liga confirm season will resume on June 11

Published

MADRID, Spain, May 29 – The Spanish league season will resume after a three-month coronavirus lockdown on June 11 with the Seville derby, and the 2020-2021 season will start on September 12, the Spanish Sports Council confirmed on Friday.

The council released a statement saying that the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and La Liga had agreed the format for the 11 remaining rounds in the top two Spanish divisions.

It said the season should be completed by July 19, “depending on the evolution of the pandemic.”

Competition will kick off on Thursday, June 11 when Betis play Sevilla. The rest of the league return to action on the weekend of June 13 and 14.

Earlier on Friday, Javier Tebas, the league president told Marca: “The important thing will be to know the end date of the 2019-20 season. The next one will start on September 12.”

The Spanish government last week gave La Liga the green light to resume from the week beginning June 8.

“More than 130 people are currently working so that everything can be done in a new format: the travel, the organisation, everything,” said Tebas.

The German Bundesliga has already played three rounds following its restart earlier this month, while the English Premier League and Italy’s Serie A are also set to return in mid-June.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But the top-flight seasons in France, Belgium and the Netherlands have all been ended.

Barcelona led Real Madrid by two points at the top of the table when La Liga was halted in March.

Tebas also said that television viewers would be able to choose whether to watch matches, which will all be played behind closed doors, with virtual sound effects added, an option that has caused debate among fans since the Bundesliga resumed.

He said that he was taking part in a demonstration of the technology on Friday evening and that Javier Guillen, the director of the Tour of Spain, and Carmelo Ezpeleta, the boss of Dorna Sports, promoter of the MotoGP championship had also been invited.

“We want to offer an alternative for the fans – silence, or the virtualisation of the stands. The tests I have seen are interesting, but there will be both options,” said Tebas.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

4 days ago

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

AFCON2019

How Gor Mahia fans’ ‘baptism by fire’ propelled ‘Crouch’ Okumu to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – ‘Dok skul! Kijana dok skul!’ (Go back to school! Young boy go back to school!’). Those were the words...

May 11, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved