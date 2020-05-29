Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Liverpool could play at neutral venue due to fears over social distancing

coronavirus

Liverpool could play at neutral venue due to fears over social distancing

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29 – Title-chasing Liverpool could be forced to play some of their remaining matches at a neutral venue, with authorities expressing concerns over social-distancing guidelines.

The Reds need six points to guarantee finishing above Manchester City in a resumed Premier League season, thus securing their first championship since 1990.

The nature of that wait means ‘authorities are concerned’ about certain games ‘that might lead to fans congregating outside stadiums in breach of social-distancing guidelines’.

Among 12 matches that have been identified as “high risk” would be any home game in which Liverpool could win the title, as well as the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park and their meeting with Manchester City at the Etihad.

Each of those matches, as well as London derbies, ‘would have to be played at neutral grounds’ if that proposal is passed through by a vote during a shareholders’ meeting on June 4.

The Times make it clear that ‘any decision is not meant to be a judgment on the Liverpool fans but a recognition that a title win at Anfield would be a massive occasion for the club in what is a residential area.’

Liverpool ‘remain hopeful’ of playing at Anfield again in 2019/20, but ‘will almost certainly’ not do so in a game that could seal the title, rather in any matches thereafter.

‘Concerns’ have also been expressed over their first home game if they win the title away.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

4 days ago

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

AFCON2019

How Gor Mahia fans’ ‘baptism by fire’ propelled ‘Crouch’ Okumu to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – ‘Dok skul! Kijana dok skul!’ (Go back to school! Young boy go back to school!’). Those were the words...

May 11, 2020