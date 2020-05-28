Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Bereavement -- The father of Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith has died from the coronavirus, the club said © AFP Paul ELLIS

coronavirus

Villa boss Smith’s father dies from coronavirus – club

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28 – The father of Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has died after contracting the coronavirus, the English Premier League club announced late Wednesday.

Villa said 79-year-old Ron Smith, a lifelong fan of the Birmingham side, had been suffering from COVID-19 for four weeks.

“The Aston Villa family are saddened to announce that Ron Smith, the father of our current head coach Dean, has passed away at the age of 79,” said a club statement.

“Ron, who had recently been living in a care home after being diagnosed with dementia six years ago, contracted coronavirus four weeks ago and after a short spell in hospital passed away with his family at his side.

“A lifelong supporter, Ron was a steward at Villa Park for many years and passed on his love of the club down to his children.

“As well as being a regular at home games, Ron was also there to witness that greatest of days in May 1982 when Villa lifted the European Cup in Rotterdam.

“The thoughts of everyone at the football club are currently with Dean and his family at this most distressing of times and we would kindly ask for the family’s privacy to be respected.”

Smith is not the only Premier League boss to lose a close relative to the virus, with COVID-19 also claiming the life of the 82-year-old mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola last month.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

3 days ago

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

AFCON2019

How Gor Mahia fans’ ‘baptism by fire’ propelled ‘Crouch’ Okumu to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – ‘Dok skul! Kijana dok skul!’ (Go back to school! Young boy go back to school!’). Those were the words...

May 11, 2020