Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant was an 18-time NBA all-star, five-time NBA champion and three-time NBA finals MVP in a 20-year NBA career © GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP STEPHEN DUNN

Basketball

Kobe Bryant’s induction to hall of fame postponed to 2021

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, May 28 – The late Kobe Bryant’s induction into America’s basketball hall of fame has been postponed to 2021, US media reported on Wednesday.

Bryant, who died along with eight others in a helicopter crash in January, was schedule to be inducted into the Massachusetts-based Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on August 29.

Former NBA stars Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and six others are also slated to be enshrined next year due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re definitely canceling,” Hall of Fame spokesman Jerry Colangelo told ESPN on Wednesday. “It’s going to have to be the first quarter of next year. (The board will) meet in a couple of weeks and look at the options of how and when and where.”

Bryant died January 26 at age 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Bryant was an 18-time NBA all-star, five-time NBA champion and three-time NBA finals MVP in a two-decade career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

3 days ago

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

AFCON2019

How Gor Mahia fans’ ‘baptism by fire’ propelled ‘Crouch’ Okumu to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – ‘Dok skul! Kijana dok skul!’ (Go back to school! Young boy go back to school!’). Those were the words...

May 11, 2020