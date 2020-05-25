Connect with us

Head coach Heiko Herrlich made his debut on the Augsburg bench as his side romped to a 3-0 win at Schalke 04 on Sunday.

Herrlich makes belated touchline debut as Augsburg thump Schalke

BERLIN, Germany, May 24Heiko Herrlich enjoyed a perfect first Bundesliga game on the touchline as Augsburg coach on Sunday as his side cruised to a 3-0 win at Schalke, a week after he missed their loss to Wolfsburg after breaking quarantine rules to buy toothpaste.

David Wagner’s Schalke continued their slide down the table, falling to eighth after another poor defensive display.

Eduard Loewen, Noah Sarenren Bazee and Sergio Cordova scored as Augsburg moved seven points clear of the relegation play-off place.

This was the ninth away win in the 16 Bundesliga matches since the league resumed behind closed doors last weekend after the coronavirus lockdown.

The 48-year-old Herrlich apologised to his squad after breaking a week-long quarantine by leaving the team hotel — to buy toothpaste and skin cream — before the Wolfsburg match last weekend.

With Herrlich back in charge, Augsburg enjoyed their first win in seven league games.

Having been as high as third last December, Schalke are now winless in their last nine league games, including last Saturday’s 4-0 drubbing at Borussia Dortmund.

Loewen gave the visitors the lead in the fifth minute with a superb free-kick which flew into the top corner from 30 metres out at a near-empty Veltins Arena.

Augsburg doubled their lead 14 minutes from time when Schalke defender Salif Sane was wrong-footed by a long ball and substitute winger Bazee rifled home.

Cordova also came off the bench to score in injury time, latching onto a loose pass from Sane, rounding goalkeeper Markus Schubert and firing into an empty net.

Augsburg host bottom side Paderborn on Wednesday, the same day Schalke visit strugglers Fortuna Duesseldorf, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

