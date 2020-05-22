Yes, we took part of Stars’ Sh50mn reward, says Mwendwa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, May 22 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa acknowledges the Federation took part of Harambee Stars’ Sh50mn African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification reward, after an agreement with the players.

Stars skipper Victor Wanyama on Monday told Madgoat TV that the Federation wanted to take as much as Sh15mn from the reward given by Deputy President William Ruto, but they negotiated all the way down to Sh12mn.

And Mwendwa, speaking to NTV Sasa says they had to negotiate with the players to take a bit of the windfall.

“That money was part of the Sh244mn budget given to us by the Government for AFCON. We had made an agreement with the players and I said this even before the money was out that they will take a certain percentage, and we take another,” Mwendwa explained.

“We had some expenditure from the qualification period that we needed to settle and we agreed with them,” he added. Football Kenya Federation Nick Mwendwa with Sports CS Amina Mohammed and former coach Sebastien Migne when the CS visited the team’s camp in France. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Wanyama had said he would have wished that the entire sum be divided among all players and members of the technical bench who were part of Stars’ journey to qualify for the Cup of Nations.

“We sat at a round table meeting with all players. At first, I said, let us take 45 then they could take the rest but still it became a bit hard to agree. We negotiated until we agreed that we will take 38mn,” Wanyama disclosed.

Mwendwa says they saw no wrong in what they did, adding that the focus should now be on the fact that the national team is taken care of better.

“While teams in Egypt were going on strike over payment, nothing was heard from Harambee Stars. We ensured that all their allowances were paid and the only thing we have not done is pay up the winning bonus from the Tanzania game because the government made that promise,” he stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Any player who made the final 23 man squad to Egypt was to earn a total Sh750,000 while those who were axed from the camp in France came back home Sh500,000 richer. Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa chats with Sports CS Amina Mohammed when she visited the team at their camp in France in June 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

At the same time, Mwendwa says they are working to finish up paying immediate former coach Sebastien Migne, and they have already paid the French tactician a sum of up to Sh12mn. He also disclosed they continue to pay for rent and have given a car to his family which is still in Nairobi.

“We had an agreement signed between us when we decided to part ways after losing to Tanzania and we were to pay him some amount until March this year if he did not get a job. Good thing is that last October he got a job in Equatorial Guinea and we ensured we paid him his dues,”

“But, as it is known, there are challenges here and there with the Federation in terms of finances and we have about three or four million shillings pending with him. Up to last week we had paid him another Sh2mn,” he stated.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)