Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has been allowed to miss training due to his coronavirus fears © AFP Adrian DENNIS

Sports

Kante stays away from Chelsea training over virus fears

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21 – N’Golo Kante has been allowed to stay away from Chelsea’s return to training due to his coronavirus fears.

The French World Cup winner joined up with Frank Lampard’s squad on Tuesday as Chelsea resumed training following the Premier League’s decision to allow socially distanced sessions.

But the 29-year-old missed Wednesday’s small group practice with the blessing of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who is reported to have allowed him to train at home on compassionate leave.

Kante, who tested negative for the virus during this week’s first batch of checks, is said to be unconvinced it is safe to train with his teammates while the pandemic is yet to be subdued in Britain.

Black and ethnic minorities are at greater risk of serious illness if they contract the virus, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Midfielder Kante is understood to have mostly remained indoors with one of his brothers since the suspension of the Premier League season on March 13.

The former Leicester star experienced a health scare when he collapsed at Chelsea’s training ground two years ago.

Tests did not reveal any heart concerns but he missed Chelsea’s next game as a precaution.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kante’s elder brother Niamh died of a heart attack shortly before the 2018 World Cup.

Kante’s decision to stay at home comes after Watford captain Troy Deeney opted not to join his team for the resumption of training.

Deeney’s young child has breathing difficulties and he did not want to put his family at risk.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

AFCON2019

How Gor Mahia fans’ ‘baptism by fire’ propelled ‘Crouch’ Okumu to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – ‘Dok skul! Kijana dok skul!’ (Go back to school! Young boy go back to school!’). Those were the words...

May 11, 2020

Athletics

Nike’s rivals play catch-up in marathon shoe wars

Paris, France, May 9 – When Eliud Kipchoge made history by beating the two-hour mark for the marathon, the Kenyan was wearing a pair...

May 9, 2020

Football

Spurs hotshot Son Heung-min earns military accolade

SEOUL, Korea, Republic of, May 8 – Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min was named one of the top five recruits in his unit as...

May 8, 2020