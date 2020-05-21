Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa quizzed at DCI

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa was on Thursday quizzed at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as the state continues an investigation over alleged embezzlement of funds at Kandanda House.

According to senior detectives based at the Kiambu Road government agency, Mwendwa spent the better part of Thursday answering to questions over Harambee Stars’ 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) budget among other issues.

“Detectives wanted to hear his side of the story over claims of embezzlement of funds meant to facilitate Harambee Stars’ participation at the AFCON. There was a complaint made to the sports ministry over how the money was spent,” a senior detective privy to the case told Capital Sport.

The Sh244mn budget given to FKF to facilitate Stars’ preparations to the Cup of Nations has been a thorny issue for the Federation with several quarters making claims that the money was embezzled.

There has also been a case raised over players’ allowances for the tournament.

Efforts to reach Mwendwa for comment were futile as our calls went unanswered. From detective sources, Capital Sports understands that this was not the first time in the recent past that the FKF boss was hosted at Kiambu Road.

Mwendwa has continuously denied any claims of embezzling funds meant for Stars’ AFCON preparations while also submitting documents to support by his claims.

The Federation also paid out allowances for all players involved in Stars’ AFCON journey, and what wasn’t paid was the Sh250,000 winning bonus for the game against Tanzania. Each player who made it to the final 23 in Egypt earned Sh750,000.

