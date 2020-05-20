Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manuel Neuer is one of Bayern Munich's leaders on the pitch and off it © AFP/File Christof STACHE

Features

Neuer signs new Bayern deal until 2023

Published

BERLIN, Germany, May 20 – Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has signed a new deal with Bayern Munich that ties him to the club until 2023, the Bundesliga champions said on Wednesday.

The announcement ends weeks of speculation over the Bayern captain’s future, with widespread reports that talks between player and club had hit the rocks.

“During the weeks of the shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic, I didn’t want to make a decision because nobody knew if, when and how Bundesliga football would continue,” Neuer said in a statement.

“I look to the future with great optimism. I feel very comfortable and at home in Bavaria.”

Last month the Bild daily reported that Neuer and his agent Thomas Kroth were demanding a five-year deal with a salary of 20 million euros ($22 million) per season.

Neuer had revealed his irritation both at the status of the talks and that details were being leaked to the media.

A World Cup winner in 2014 with Germany, Neuer joined Bayern from Schalke in 2011 and has won almost everything with the Bavarian giants, with seven Bundesliga titles, five German Cups and the 2013 Champions League to his name.

The 34-year-old is on course to win his eighth league crown with Bayern after a 2-0 win at Union Berlin on Sunday that maintained his team’s four-point lead at the top of the table as the Bundesliga became the first major European league to return from the coronavirus shutdown.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

AFCON2019

How Gor Mahia fans’ ‘baptism by fire’ propelled ‘Crouch’ Okumu to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – ‘Dok skul! Kijana dok skul!’ (Go back to school! Young boy go back to school!’). Those were the words...

May 11, 2020

Athletics

Nike’s rivals play catch-up in marathon shoe wars

Paris, France, May 9 – When Eliud Kipchoge made history by beating the two-hour mark for the marathon, the Kenyan was wearing a pair...

May 9, 2020

Football

Spurs hotshot Son Heung-min earns military accolade

SEOUL, Korea, Republic of, May 8 – Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min was named one of the top five recruits in his unit as...

May 8, 2020