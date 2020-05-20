Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Roberto Martinez led Belgium to third place at the 2018 World Cup finals © AFP/File JOHN THYS

Features

Belgium coach Martinez extends contract until 2022

Published

BRUSSELS, Belgium, May 20 – Roberto Martinez has extended his contract as Belgium coach until 2022 to take him up to the World Cup in Qatar, the Belgian football federation announced Wednesday.

The 46-year-old former Everton manager took over as head coach of the Belgian national side in 2016, leading them to third in the 2018 World Cup.

The Spaniard’s initial contract ran until Euro 2020, which has been postponed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He has overseen the Red Devils in 43 games in total, notching up 34 wins, six draws and just three defeats, leaving Belgium as FIFA’s number one ranked team.

Martinez kicked off his coaching career with Swansea in 2007 before moving on to Wigan in 2009, notably winning the 2013 FA Cup against Manchester City but also suffering relegation from the Premier League.

He then coached Everton before signing up with Belgium, taking over from Marc Wilmots.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

AFCON2019

How Gor Mahia fans’ ‘baptism by fire’ propelled ‘Crouch’ Okumu to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – ‘Dok skul! Kijana dok skul!’ (Go back to school! Young boy go back to school!’). Those were the words...

May 11, 2020

Athletics

Nike’s rivals play catch-up in marathon shoe wars

Paris, France, May 9 – When Eliud Kipchoge made history by beating the two-hour mark for the marathon, the Kenyan was wearing a pair...

May 9, 2020

Football

Spurs hotshot Son Heung-min earns military accolade

SEOUL, Korea, Republic of, May 8 – Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min was named one of the top five recruits in his unit as...

May 8, 2020