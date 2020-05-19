Connect with us

Kenya Morans skipper Griffin Ligare handing over foodstuff to upcoming players at the Slum Dunk Academy in Mathare. PHOTO/Kenya Morans/Hoops Mtaani

Basketball

Kenya Hockey Union, Kenya Morans help cushion players in COVID-19 distress

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – The Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) and the national men’s basketball team Kenya Morans have taken up social responsibility programs to help cushion vulnerable groups affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

KHU partnered with the Kenya Red Cross to distribute food hampers to needy hockey players and technical officials within Nairobi, with the exercise taking place at the City Park Stadium, spearheaded by president Nashon Randiek.

With the stoppage of all sporting activities in the country, players who relied on training and match day allowances have been left struggling to make ends meet, especially those who almost entirely depend on the sport to feed their families.

The Kenya Hockey Union distributing foodstuff in partnership with the Kenya Red Cross

Meanwhile, the Kenya Morans were at the Slum Dunk Academy in Mathare, distributing foodstuff to needy youngsters and their families and spreading the message of hope. They worked in partnership with the Desmond Owili Foundation.

The Australia-based Owili is also part of the national team.

“It is something really great and important for us to share with the community and give the youngsters hope that we will get out of this current pandemic stronger. When you get to the ground that’s when you know that people are really affected and as players, it is our role to be there for them,” Kenya Morans skipper Griffin Ligare told Capital Sport.

The team has already been at the DIWOPA Academy in Kayole as well as the Shauri Moyo basketball family, giving help and hope to the budding youngsters as well as basketball players who have been left struggling to make ends meet.

The Kenya Morans team visiting at DIWOPA. PHOTO/Kenya Morans/Hoops Mtaani

Next, the team is planning to visit the basketball family in Umoja and extend the helping hand.

“It means a lot to us as players and this is one of the roles we have as role models to these youngsters. We also look to impart that self confidence and belief in them because we are national team players and when they see us with them, they get encouraged and motivated,” further stated Ligare.

The new season of the National Classic Basketball league was yet to tip off and only the national team had been involved in action with the FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers staged in Nairobi in January.

