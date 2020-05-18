Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Athletics

Sprint legend Bolt and partner welcome baby girl

Published

KINGSTON, Jamaica, May 18Jamaica’s Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt has become a father for the first time after welcoming the birth of a baby girl with partner Kasi Bennett, reports said Monday.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness appeared to confirm the birth of Bolt’s daughter in a social media post.

“Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl!” Holness wrote on Twitter.

Local media reports said the couple’s daughter was born on Sunday.

No further details were immediately available.

Bolt, 33, had revealed he was expecting a daughter with Bennett on social media in March, jokingly warning any future suitors to steer clear of his daughter.

“Any man! Any boy! Don’t play with me!” the eight-time Olympic gold medallist quipped.

Bolt, the world record holder at 100m and 200m, retired from athletics in 2017 after a decade of dominance in men’s sprinting.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At the 2016 Olympics, Bolt became the only man to win the 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Olympics.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

AFCON2019

How Gor Mahia fans’ ‘baptism by fire’ propelled ‘Crouch’ Okumu to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – ‘Dok skul! Kijana dok skul!’ (Go back to school! Young boy go back to school!’). Those were the words...

May 11, 2020

Athletics

Nike’s rivals play catch-up in marathon shoe wars

Paris, France, May 9 – When Eliud Kipchoge made history by beating the two-hour mark for the marathon, the Kenyan was wearing a pair...

May 9, 2020

Football

Spurs hotshot Son Heung-min earns military accolade

SEOUL, Korea, Republic of, May 8 – Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min was named one of the top five recruits in his unit as...

May 8, 2020