Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Singapore's night street circuit has proved particularly popular with fans and drivers since making its debut in 2008 and managing director of commercial operations, Sean Bratches, says F1 enthusiasts can expect to see more street races in future.

Headlines

Singapore F1 can’t be held behind closed doors: organisers

Published

SINGAPORE, Singapore, May 18Singapore F1 organisers Monday said it was “not feasible” to hold the race behind closed doors, threatening further problems for the coronavirus-ravaged season.

After 10 races were cancelled or postponed, Formula One bosses are aiming to begin the season with two races in Austria in July, both without fans. Races in other countries are also expected to go ahead in closed venues.

But the Singapore Grand Prix, scheduled for September, is a nighttime street race around the city-state’s waterfront, where it would be challenging to keep spectators away.

Organisers said they have been in talks with Formula One, the Singapore government and others involved “to assess different possibilities” for holding the race.

But a spokesperson added that “as the Singapore F1 race is a street circuit, it is not feasible to conduct the race behind closed doors”.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel won last year’s race, which drew 268,000 spectators over three days, a substantial portion of them coming from overseas.

Work on the street circuit, which requires “considerable temporary infrastructure”, typically takes three months, organisers said.

“We will continue to keep a close watch on developments. Our utmost priority remains the wellbeing and safety of our fans, staff, volunteers, and all Singaporeans,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Like many other countries, Singapore has ordered the closure of most businesses, advised people to stay at home, and banned large gatherings as it battles a virus outbreak.

The tiny Southeast Asian country has reported more than 28,000 infections, most of them among foreign workers living in crowded dormitories.

Officials say they may start relaxing some of the curbs from early June.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

AFCON2019

How Gor Mahia fans’ ‘baptism by fire’ propelled ‘Crouch’ Okumu to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – ‘Dok skul! Kijana dok skul!’ (Go back to school! Young boy go back to school!’). Those were the words...

7 days ago

Athletics

Nike’s rivals play catch-up in marathon shoe wars

Paris, France, May 9 – When Eliud Kipchoge made history by beating the two-hour mark for the marathon, the Kenyan was wearing a pair...

May 9, 2020

Football

Spurs hotshot Son Heung-min earns military accolade

SEOUL, Korea, Republic of, May 8 – Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min was named one of the top five recruits in his unit as...

May 8, 2020