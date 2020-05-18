Ex Kenyan international Rombo named Kenya Rugby League coach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Former Kenyan international Edward Rombo, also a renowned lawyer and the first Kenyan to play professional rugby has been named as the new Kenya Rugby League (KRL) head coach.

In his role, Rombo, 53, will lead the League National team Program in collaboration with Giving Rugby Foundation to Provide Technical support to the Federation’s Development side in the area of Skills and Defense.

Rombo is an Internationally Accredited Rugby Coach with more than 30 years playing and coaching experience in both Rugby Union and Rugby League, codes of the game at the highest level.

He became the first Kenyan to play Professional Rugby League when he signed up for Leeds RLFC in England. During his International stint he went on to sign up for other teams including Dewsbury and Featherstone Rugby League Clubs.

“As a pioneer rugby league player from Kenya. I’m happy to play my part in ensuring the sports takes root in Kenya and have a strong National team hoping to take part in the future world cup,” Rombo said as he accepted the new role.

“The Rugby League is a simpler game version and my philosophy would be to utilize our natural running abilities and keep the ball a live as much as possible,” he adds.

KRLF development Partner, Give Rugby Foundation has embraced and welcomed the new Development saying it now moves Rugby League in Kenya to the next Level and world class stage.

According to KRLF Chairman Nyakwaka Adhere says the League is glad to have a resourceful Individual of Rombo’s caliber, whose Wealth of experience will inject the much-needed impetus to the infant Rugby League in the Country and region.

“Once the Covid-19 situation is controlled in Africa, we will have a short domestic league, with 10 clubs during which the National team will be picked by selectors. This will be in readiness for the maiden Kenya vs South Africa test match at the end of the year,” he said.

Rombo Profile Summary:

Captain Nairobi School 1986, Captain University of Nairobi, Mean Machine 1989, Assistant Coach and Team Manager Kenya 7’s 2003-2008, Coach Mwamba RFC 2009-2010, Director KRU 2010-12.

Advocate High Court of Kenya and runs Rombo & Co Advocates.

