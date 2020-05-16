Punters, betting firms excited as Bundesliga returns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – The German Bundesliga becomes the first major European League to make a return this weekend as football starts to awaken from the coronavirus-enforced slumber, and punters are the first to celebrate the move.

Lack of live football matches reduced the betting craze with firms left crying on the fall of their businesses.

A new betting site, Bongobongo, is among those who are breathing a sigh of relief with the return of the Bundesliga and have offered sign up fees for as low as Sh10.

The betting firm is offering up to Sh500 cashback bonus on your first bet and enables punters to stake from Sh1 with a possibility of getting up to 120pc win bonus.

Here are some of their predictions this weekend.

Title race

Bayern Munich has a four-point lead over second placed Borussia Dortmund. Going by their pedigree and form over the past seasons, they are still top favorites to win the title this season.

Dortmund entered the lockdown in better shape, but will be without Axel Witsel and Emre Can. The Black and Yellow return to action with a home fixture to Schalke 04 and are favorites to win this one.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Relegation

The picture at the bottom of the log looks clear, with Paderborn all but been relegated. They face Fortuna Düsseldorf in a big deciding match. Werder Bremen are also in the red and face a tricky fixture against Bayer Leverkusen.

Pick 1: Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke

The Revierderby is the highlight this weekend at 4:30PM and with both sides keen to get off to a flyer, this will be an exciting contest. Dortmund are second on the log,just four points behind leaders Bayern Munich whom they will eye to unseat.

At 37 points, a place in the Europa League is in reach for Schalke but will be cautious to avoid getting caught up by Wolfsburg, Freiburg and Hoffenheim who are just 1 and 2 points away, respectively.

Before the Covid-19 break, Dortmund were on a four-match winning streak and had also won seven out of the eight fixtures against Schalke, outscoring them 27-9. They also have plenty of attack firepower, with Jordan Sancho, Erling Braut Haaland and Marco Reus scoring a combined 34 goals this year.

The Revierderby is usually a goalfest, though their first meet this season ended in a goalless draw in their past 17 meetings .

Tip: Both Teams To Score & Over 2.5 Goals

Pick 2: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This will be an exciting match that you should not only bet on but also watch.

Frankfurt has the sixth best home record in the Bundesliga, though with the resumption of the season, there will be no advantage of home fans. They are four points off the relegation zone and will be keen to get maximum points.

Monchengladbach have a powerful defense, having conceded 30 goals this year, and only 14 on the road. They have a chance in the title, though very slim, but have a genuine opportunity to play in the Champions League.

With plenty in line for both sides, we are likely to watch an exciting match filled with goals.

Tip: Over 2.5 Goals, Draw

Pick 3: Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen

The weekend car concludes on Monday, with 17th placed Werder Bremen hosting fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Bremen have had an awful season, and their form has been horrible. Their record in the past 10 matches are 1-1-8(WDL) and have scored just 5, conceding 26.

Leverkusen have had a pretty admirable record this season. They are the leagues fifth highest scorers, scoring 45 and conceding 30. In short, their matches are full of goals.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This is a match with lots at stake for both sides, and we can expect goals with Leverkusen likely to take the win.

Tip: Bayer Leverkusen To Win, Over 1.5 Goals

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)