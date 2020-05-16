Odibets launch new website as punters welcome back Bundesliga

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – The return of the German Bundesliga has elicited excitement among football fans after being starved off live football action for the past two months.

The Bundesliga has become the first major European League to resume after the shutdowns occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and this has come as a huge relief to punters who were only reduced to placing stakes on virtual gaming.

To take advantage of the new wave of renewed betting interest by launching an all-new user-friendly website for punters.

Odibets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi said the company decided to launch the new website together with the return of Bundesliga as a way of giving back to the various punters who have always been with them all through.

“We have launched the new easy to use platform as a reward to our loyal punters who have stuck with us all through, the new website has interesting features that have made betting easy for the common mwananchi,” Sayi opined.

The all-new Odibets platform has a bet share feature that enables one to share his/her betslip with their friends and one can easily access games and place their bets on time.

Early this year when the Coronavirus outbreak rendered the sporting scene dormant, the betting site was one of the first in the country to venture into virtual betting which was the talk of town among punters.

Virtual betting is a kind of betting availed by some bookies, in Kenya and the world, where customers can place bets on computer-generated games that function like real matches with actual teams and players.

Meanwhile, new clients on the revamped website will get to receive a Sh20 bonus on their first bet on OdiLeague.

