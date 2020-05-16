Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

According to French publiction Le10 Sport, Jurgen Klopp‘s side are willing to offer Koulibaly a “very good salary”

English Premiership

Manchester United, Liverpool linked with Senegal’s Koulibaly

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, May 16 – Napoli’s star centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly continues to be linked with both Manchester United and Liverpool.

Kouibaly has become one of Europe’s most sought-after defenders in recent years and the two Premier League rivals have been heavily linked in recent weeks.

According to French publiction Le10 Sport, Jurgen Klopp‘s side are willing to offer Koulibaly a “very good salary” and the prospect of Champions League, which will be a telling factor in the centre-back’s choice.

Meanwhile, United reportedly contacted Koulibaly’s representatives at the beginning of April and have since “shifted into a higher gear” in their chase for the defender.

However, it is added that Napoli are in a position to be able to keep their top talent, amid growing uncertainty amid about the losses clubs across Europe could incur due to the shutdown of football since March.

Therefore, the Serie A side are unwilling to lower their asking price for Koulibaly, which remains close to the €100m mark.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

AFCON2019

How Gor Mahia fans’ ‘baptism by fire’ propelled ‘Crouch’ Okumu to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – ‘Dok skul! Kijana dok skul!’ (Go back to school! Young boy go back to school!’). Those were the words...

5 days ago

Athletics

Nike’s rivals play catch-up in marathon shoe wars

Paris, France, May 9 – When Eliud Kipchoge made history by beating the two-hour mark for the marathon, the Kenyan was wearing a pair...

1 week ago

Football

Spurs hotshot Son Heung-min earns military accolade

SEOUL, Korea, Republic of, May 8 – Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min was named one of the top five recruits in his unit as...

May 8, 2020