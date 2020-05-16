Manchester United, Liverpool linked with Senegal’s Koulibaly

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, May 16 – Napoli’s star centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly continues to be linked with both Manchester United and Liverpool.

Kouibaly has become one of Europe’s most sought-after defenders in recent years and the two Premier League rivals have been heavily linked in recent weeks.

According to French publiction Le10 Sport, Jurgen Klopp‘s side are willing to offer Koulibaly a “very good salary” and the prospect of Champions League, which will be a telling factor in the centre-back’s choice.

Meanwhile, United reportedly contacted Koulibaly’s representatives at the beginning of April and have since “shifted into a higher gear” in their chase for the defender.

However, it is added that Napoli are in a position to be able to keep their top talent, amid growing uncertainty amid about the losses clubs across Europe could incur due to the shutdown of football since March.

Therefore, the Serie A side are unwilling to lower their asking price for Koulibaly, which remains close to the €100m mark.