Football

Lucky Kenyan scoops Ksh1.6mn Betway Casino European Roulette

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – Kenyan punter, Ketan Kumar has something to smile about in this tough times when the novel coronavirus has shut down sports world wide, after winning a mega Ksh1,632,355 Betway Casino European Roulette.

European roulette is a Casino game where a player pursues to predict which numbered pocket the Roulette ball will settle in out of the 37 divisions.

In order to do that, all players make bets on a particular number, after which the dealer turns the Roulette wheel in one direction and spins the Roulette ball in the opposite.

With the money coming in a time when most people are struggling to make ends meet financially since the COVID-19 has crumbled the economy, Kumar, the new millionaire in town said that it’s a great feeling winning after staking.

“Getting something back is always great but winning such a big amount is extremely exciting. I’m very happy about this win. I enjoy playing Casino games and I was especially drawn to the Roulette table on Betway’s Casino platform. Betway has continued to offer us, casino fans, an amazing variety of games to keep us entertained which, in turn, have resulted in great winnings such as mine,’’ said Kumar.

Betway also provides a variety of Casino games including Slots, Tables Video Poker, Variety and Progressives.

Out of these, Betway had a Progressive Jackpot winner and currently has Absolootly Mad Mega Moolah ongoing, which has already hit a record KSh 781 Million globally, that is up for grabs and will continue to grow until a winner steps up to claim the grand prize.

