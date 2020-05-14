Connect with us

Bayern Munich are close to agreeing a transfer fee with Manchester City for Leroy Sane, according to reports © AFP/File CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

English Premiership

Bayern close to agreeing price for City’s Sane – report

Published

BERLIN, Germany, May 14 – Bayern Munich and Manchester City are reportedly close to agreeing a transfer fee for Germany winger Leroy Sane, according to the German media on Thursday.

Magazine Kicker claims City want 50 million euros ($54 million) for the 24-year-old Sane, but Bayern are offering around 10 million euros less.

Last week, magazine Sport Bild reported that Sane has already agreed a transfer to Bayern on a five-year contract.

Kicker claims defending Bundesliga champions Bayern have cut off talks with RB Leipzig’s Germany striker Timo Werner, because they are nearing a deal with Sane.

Since joining from Schalke in 2016 reportedly for around 50 million euros, Sane has won the Premier League title twice under Pep Guardiola at City.

However, he has not played for the first team since suffering a torn knee ligament in the Community Shield match against Liverpool last August.

Kicker claims City had wanted 125 million euros for Sane before injury struck.

