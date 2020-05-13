Wazito FC donate to seven children’s homes in CSR outreach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – With the vulnerable in the society bearing the biggest brunt of the spread of the novel coronavirus, there has been need for the society to offer a helping hand and cushion them from possible struggle during this period.

All over the world, footballers and football clubs have taken the lead in this, donating foodstuff and medical equipment to help fight the effects of the virus.

In Kenya foreign based footballers using their foundations have also joined in the clarion call, donating to the vulnerable in informal settlements.

Kenyan Premier League side Wazito FC, one of the few financially endowed in the country’s top tier also heeded the call, donating to seven children’s homes which have seen a reduced number of visitors due to the restrictions put up to contain the virus. Wazito FC head coach Stewart Hall handing over some donations to a children’s home. PHOTO/Wazito FC

Players, coaching and backroom stuff were all involved as they visited homes in Mathare, Embakasi, Lang’ata, Ruiru, Kangemi, Valley Road, and Kasarani.

Apart from offering support in terms of food and sanitary materials, they also used the opportunity to pass the important message of hand-washing, an important aspect of helping curb the spread of the virus.

The players and coaching teams also used the opportunity to encourage budding players with both football and life skills.

“As a club, we decided to stand with one of the vulnerable groups in society. During such times, children in orphanages and children’s homes tend to be forgotten and after consultations, we made a decision to help make the situation better for them during this period by donating foodstuffs and other sanitization products, equipment among other things,” club CEO Dennis Gicheru said. Wazito FC midfielder Joe Waithira handing over some donations to a children’s home. PHOTO/Wazito FC

Gicheru further added that the club has a social responsibility to the community and urged other people to stand with the vulnerable and the less fortunate in the community during this difficult period.

“We have a corporate social responsibility that goes beyond playing football in the stadia. We want to impact lives and make society a better place to live in, we will definitely do more to impact lives for our people. I urge other Well-wishers to show empathy to the needy during this difficult period, be a brother’s keeper,” he added.

