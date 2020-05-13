Connect with us

Retired footballer Ezequiel Lavezzi and his model and actress girlfriend Natalia Borges, pictured here in 2017 at the wedding of Argentine great Lionel Messi to Antonella Roccuzzo © AFP/File EITAN ABRAMOVICH

Ex-Argentina attacker Lavezzi makes sex video blackmail complaint

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 13 – Former Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli forward Ezequiel Lavezzi has made a complaint he is being blackmailed over sex videos, Argentine judicial sources said.

The 35-year-old former Argentina international, who retired in December, claimed to have received messages threatening to publish intimate images of him on the internet if he didn’t pay $5,000 for each one.

Lawyers representing Lavezzi, who also played for Chinese side Hebei Fortune and San Lorenzo in his homeland, made the complaint to cybercrime prosecutors.

With Argentina under coronavirus lockdown, Lavezzi is currently staying on the Caribbean island of Saint Barthelemy, a French overseas territory, alongside his partner, Brazilian model and actress Natalia Borges, who also received threats on her social media accounts, according to sources.

The Argentine press has dubbed the affair a “pornoextortion”. According to Lavezzi’s lawyers, the content of the videos is likely to be genuine.

