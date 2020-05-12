Wenger: Kanu had a big impact and was a huge player

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 12 – Arsene Wenger has hailed Nwankwo Kanu was his best mid-season signing for Arsenal, while snubbing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Frenchman brought in Aubameyang in January 2018 but Wenger only enjoyed his performances at close quarters for six months before leaving Arsenal.

And despite the Gabon international’s goalscoring exploits since, Wenger has named Kanu as his best winter window signing.

The former Nigeria international signed from Inter Milan for £4.15 million in February 1999, helping the club to two Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

When asked to name his best January signing, Wenger told beIN Sports: “What a difficult question. Over 20 years… maybe Kanu.

“In the middle of the season, that had a big impact and was a huge player.”

Wenger continued by saying that he is against the idea of a January transfer window and that clubs should start and finish the season with the same players.

“I think it is like a race in a marathon where you change the shoes half way,” Wenger added.

“It is not right, when once you have started the season, you have to finish the season with the same players. Or you keep it open the whole season like it was when I arrived in England. They have chosen a rule that is not right.”

