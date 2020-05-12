man United ahead of Chelsea in race for Lyon’s Dembele

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 12 – Manchester United are reportedly leading the charge to sign Lyon star Moussa Dembele for Sh7.8 bn (£60m), ahead of Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Daily Star says United have been tracking the France U21 international for 12 months and view him as the long-term replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

The former Celtic forward, 23, has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season before football was suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sent scouts to watch Demeble in action at least three times in the last six months and the forward is said to prefer a move to United ahead of Chelsea.

The report claims Dembele has intimated to United that they are his preferred choice this summer and Ed Woodward is ready to press ahead with the transfer.