Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Diego Maradona's autographed shirt is displayed at a community eatery in Buenos Aires

coronavirus

Maradona autographs shirt to help Buenos Aires poor

Published

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 9Diego Maradona has lent a hand in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in his hometown by autographing an Argentina national team jersey for a raffle.

The sale raised money for an underprivileged area on the outskirts of Buenos Aires affected by quarantine rules.

“We’re going to get through it,” Maradona wrote on the jersey, a replica of the one he wore when he led his country to victory in the 1986 World Cup.

Diego Maradona has contributed a replica of the shirt he wore in the 1986 World Cup to charity © AFP/File / STAFF

The jersey was first offered at auction, but is being raffled to those who have given donations in an initiative that has collected hygiene products, masks and around 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of food for charity.

“Diego can’t even imagine what he has done for us, it’s priceless. I’ll be grateful to him until the day I die,” said local resident Marta Gutierrez.

In addition to the pandemic, Argentina is facing a serious economic crisis and is in laborious negotiations on debt restructuring with creditors.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Athletics

Another Kenyan suspended by AIU for doping violation

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Less than a month after 2017 London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru was handed a suspension by the Athletics Integrity...

May 1, 2020

Features

Home-sick Were hanging on in Greece lockdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Harambee Stars winger Paul Were is thankful that he can at least keep in touch with family and friends...

May 1, 2020

English Premiership

Mbappe hints he wants PSG stay despite Liverpool appeal

PARIS, France, May 1 – Despite previously heaping praise on Liverpool, Kylian Mbappe has now hinted that he actually wants to stay at Paris...

May 1, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

3 days ago