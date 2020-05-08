Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

All able-bodied South Korean men are obliged to serve in the military for nearly two years

Football

Spurs hotshot Son Heung-min earns military accolade

Published

SEOUL, Korea, Republic of, May 8Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min was named one of the top five recruits in his unit as he finished three weeks of compulsory military training in South Korea on Friday.

South Korea’s marine corps posted pictures of Son wielding an M-16 assault rifle and saluting on their Facebook page as he completed his stint at a boot camp.

All able-bodied South Korean men are obliged to serve in the military for nearly two years, making up the bulk of Seoul’s 600,000-strong forces — who face off against North Korea’s army of 1.3 million.

But Son — the top Asian goalscorer in Premier League history, and the Asian Football Confederation’s reigning international player of the year — was in the South Korean team that earned an exemption by winning gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

Spurs striker Son Heung-min was judged among the five best recruits on his course © Republic of Korea Marine Corps/AFP / Handout

The Spurs star broke down in tears of joy after the 2-1 extra-time win over Japan, which meant he could fulfil his obligations with just three weeks’ basic training and around 500 hours of community service.

In April he reported to a marines camp on the island of Jeju for the basic training, which involved lengthy hikes, as well as tear-gas training and rifle practice.

He was judged among the five best recruits out of 157 on his course, a spokesperson for the Republic of Korea Marine Corps told AFP.

Son earned an exemption from full military service by winning gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, sparing him a career-threatening break © Republic of Korea Marine Corps/AFP / Handout

“Son did exceptionally well in all areas of training, including military ethics and security education,” he added.

Likes poured in for the Facebook pictures, with fans posting messages of congratulation.

“He indeed is world-class. I’m a die-hard Son Heung-min fan,” wrote one South Korean marine veteran.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Premier League has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus and no date has yet been set for a resumption.

(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Athletics

Another Kenyan suspended by AIU for doping violation

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Less than a month after 2017 London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru was handed a suspension by the Athletics Integrity...

7 days ago

Features

Home-sick Were hanging on in Greece lockdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Harambee Stars winger Paul Were is thankful that he can at least keep in touch with family and friends...

7 days ago

English Premiership

Mbappe hints he wants PSG stay despite Liverpool appeal

PARIS, France, May 1 – Despite previously heaping praise on Liverpool, Kylian Mbappe has now hinted that he actually wants to stay at Paris...

7 days ago

coronavirus

Tennis Kenya support needy families in virus shutdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Tennis Kenya (TK) has launched a campaign dubbed “Stay at Love” to support needy tennis families who have been...

7 days ago