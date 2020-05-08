Ex-Gor skipper Musa eyed by Yanga as Nkana contract comes to an end

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – Former Gor Mahia skipper Musa Mohammed has disclosed to Capital Sports that Tanzanian giants Yanga SC are interested in his services even as his contract with Zambian side Nkana FC nears a close at the end of June.

Mohammed says initial talks have taken place between his agent and the Dar-es Salaam based club, though there hasn’t been much progress because of the current situation with the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had started talks over an extension with Nkana but we had not finalized an agreement with them. I had tabled my end of the deal and was waiting for them to finalize on it,” Mohammed, who also skippered the side said.

He added; “But there is also the link with Yanga and they had already started talks with my agent though as at now with all the uncertainty, it has been difficult to proceed positively. People don’t know when football will return and also the financial situation of most clubs is not okay.”

“But we are also on the look-out for any potential suitors and keeping the options open. It is a hard time definitely but I am optimistic things will be better,” further stated Mohammed. Harambee Stars defender Musa Mohammed when he was unveiled at Nkana FC in July 2018. PHOTO/Courtesy

The tough tackling, soft spoken defender has been part of Nkana since 2018 having joined in from a tough stint at Albanian side KF Tirana and has risen to be the club’s skipper

Last season, he was joined up by his former defensive partner at Gor Harun Shakava and the duo has been marshalling the Nkana backline together this season.

“I have really enjoyed my time at Nkana and to be made captain of the team was my highlight. It has been a good home for me with good teammates and the management has also been superb. Of course I would want to extend my stay there if they desire but of course as a footballer, you have to look at new challenges as well,” he stated.

With the current shutdowns occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, Mohammed has been in the country and hopes that football can return soon. Despite not being able to train and play, he has been able bond with his new-born baby and his family.

