Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Premier League return would lift morale says government minister

Published

Sadio Mane's Liverpool lead the English Premier League

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 5Restarting the Premier League would be a boost to Britain’s morale amid the coronavirus crisis, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

Premier League chiefs have targeted a June return to action as they bid to finish the season over the summer.

England’s top-flight has been suspended since March 13 and there are still 92 matches remaining, with the title, relegation and Champions League qualification all to be resolved.

Some critics have questioned whether the Premier League is trying to return too soon after the top tier seasons in France and the Netherlands were abandoned.

But Raab sees merit in the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’.

“I think it would lift spirits of the nation and people would like to see us get back to work and children can go to school safely but also past times like sport,” he said during a government press conference.

“I know the government has had constructive meetings with sports bodies to plan for athletes return to training when its safe.”

However, Raab emphasised sport in Britain could only resume once it can be done safely.

“I can tell you that the Culture Secretary has been working on a plan to get sport played behind closed doors when we move to second phase so that is something we are looking at,” he said.

“Of course, the key point though, we can only do it when the medical advice and scientific advice is that it can be done safely and sustainably but certainly that is something under active consideration.”

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Athletics

Another Kenyan suspended by AIU for doping violation

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Less than a month after 2017 London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru was handed a suspension by the Athletics Integrity...

5 days ago

English Premiership

Mbappe hints he wants PSG stay despite Liverpool appeal

PARIS, France, May 1 – Despite previously heaping praise on Liverpool, Kylian Mbappe has now hinted that he actually wants to stay at Paris...

5 days ago

Features

Home-sick Were hanging on in Greece lockdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Harambee Stars winger Paul Were is thankful that he can at least keep in touch with family and friends...

5 days ago

Features

FKF calls off leagues: What clubs are saying

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa caught everyone by surprise on Thursday afternoon when he announced that the...

6 days ago

Copyright © 2020 Capital Digital Media