KPL waiting on FKF Tribunal ruling to decide way forward

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The Kenyan Premier League management is waiting on a ruling from the Sports Disputes Tribunal on a case citing the Football Kenya Federation for contempt of court before it makes its decision on the next steps after the league was cancelled by the Federation.

FKF has been cited for contempt of court at the tribunal after the Executive Committee allegedly continued discharging its duties despite a ruling that their tenure was over following the second cancellation of elections.

The Tribunal chair John Ohaga in his ruling had asked FIFA to form a caretaker committee to run football in the country but in turn, the world governing body said status quo will be maintained and they would initiate talks with all involved after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

But, Ohaga maintained that his earlier ruling stating the Executive Committee was out of office remained in place. He is set to make a ruling on the contempt issue on May 21 after an initial hearing on Monday.

“We thought a ruling would have been made yesterday but we will now have to wait until the 21st for us to announce the next steps. As at now, we haven’t yet met as the Governing Council to discuss the issue at large,” KPL CEO Jack Oguda told Capital Sport.

KPL will hope to hinge on the ruling, if it indeed rules that the FKF Executive should not be in office, to contest the decision to bring the league to an end under the force majeure rule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

KPL have continued to insist the league will resume despite last week’s announcement by the FKF boss that all football is called off as there is no viable way of concluding with the COVID-19 situation.

If the Tribunal rules that FKF are acting in contempt of court, then KPL will argue that the decision is null and void as it was taken by people not legally in office. Under Ohaga’s directives, only boss Nick Mwendwa and CEO Barry Otieno should be in office.

But with FIFA’s letter and directives still in place, the next few weeks are set to serve up some fierce political intrigues and muscle flexing with the Tribunal also keen to show its teeth.