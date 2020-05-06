Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

All clear: Argentine forward Paulo Dybala was one of three Juventus players to test positive for coronavirus © AFP/File Alberto PIZZOLI.

Sports

‘I’m healed’: Dybala gets all-clear after coronavirus

Published

All clear: Argentine forward Paulo Dybala was one of three Juventus players to test positive for coronavirus © AFP/File / Alberto PIZZOLI

Milan, Italy, May 6 – Juventus star Paulo Dybala revealed Wednesday that he has been given the all-clear almost a month-and-a-half after contracting coronavirus.

“Many people talked in the past weeks … but I can finally confirm that I am healed. Thank you once again for your support and my thoughts on all who are still suffering from it. Take care,” tweeted the 26-year-old.

Dybala was one of three Juventus players to test positive along with Italy defender Daniele Rugani and France’s Blaise Matuidi.

Rugani was the first Italian top-flight footballer diagnosed with the virus on March 11.

Both he and World Cup winner Matuidi recovered mid-April.

Dybala was diagnosed on March 22, along with his girlfriend Oriana, who recovered sooner from the disease which has killed nearly 30,000 people in Italy.

Dybala also posted a picture of himself on Instagram with his arms outstretched looking at the sky: “My face says it all, I’m finally cured from Covid-19.”

Italian champions Juventus also confirmed that their Argentine star had recovered.

“Dybala performed, as per protocol, a double check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for Coronavirus-Covid 19, which came back with negative results,” Juventus said in a statement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The player has, therefore, recovered and will no longer be subjected to the home isolation regime.”

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)
In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Athletics

Another Kenyan suspended by AIU for doping violation

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Less than a month after 2017 London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru was handed a suspension by the Athletics Integrity...

5 days ago

Features

Home-sick Were hanging on in Greece lockdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Harambee Stars winger Paul Were is thankful that he can at least keep in touch with family and friends...

5 days ago

English Premiership

Mbappe hints he wants PSG stay despite Liverpool appeal

PARIS, France, May 1 – Despite previously heaping praise on Liverpool, Kylian Mbappe has now hinted that he actually wants to stay at Paris...

5 days ago

coronavirus

Tennis Kenya support needy families in virus shutdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Tennis Kenya (TK) has launched a campaign dubbed “Stay at Love” to support needy tennis families who have been...

5 days ago