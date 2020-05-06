Betway announces new millionaire in town

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Kenyan punter Henry K is the new millionaire in town after scooping Sh1.5 million by playing Betway’s Major Millions 5-reel progressive slot in the online casino.

“I am very excited about winning this money. I have been a fan of casino games and really enjoyed playing the progressives. I am grateful to Betway for offering us, fans of casino, a platform to play and enjoy ourselves,’’ said Henry.

Progressive Jackpots are casino slot games in which every bet placed contributes towards the total jackpot.

All regions playing that specific game contribute towards the prize pool, which means the total jackpot is constantly growing due to contributions from players from all over the world.

