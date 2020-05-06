Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Algeria’s El Melali to be tried for allegedly masturbating in public

Published

Farid El Melali joined Angers from Algerian club Paradou AC in 2018

ANGERS, France, May 5Algeria international Farid El Melali will be tried for indecent exposure after allegedly masturbating in public, AFP learned on Tuesday on the Angers winger’s 23rd birthday.

El Melali was questioned by police in Angers late on Monday after his neighbours claimed they caught him exposing himself in front of a building where a woman was staying.

The forward admitted to police to having an “inappropriate attitude”, according to his lawyer Sandra Chirac-Kollarik, and thought he was alone in the courtyard of the building.

“He wasn’t targeting anyone, and wasn’t aggressive towards anyone,” Chirac-Kollarik said.

The public prosecutor’s department said El Melali had committed a similar act in April but the same victim was unable to identify the individual.

El Melali, who signed a new contract with the Ligue 1 club on Monday, was released but will face trial in terms of an appearance prior to an admission of guilt.

His side, who he joined in August 2018, said they had taken note of his situation and added they “would wait for the decision.”

In February, the outfit from western France’s president Said Chabane had been questioned for “aggravated sexual aggression” following accusations from within the club.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Athletics

Another Kenyan suspended by AIU for doping violation

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Less than a month after 2017 London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru was handed a suspension by the Athletics Integrity...

5 days ago

English Premiership

Mbappe hints he wants PSG stay despite Liverpool appeal

PARIS, France, May 1 – Despite previously heaping praise on Liverpool, Kylian Mbappe has now hinted that he actually wants to stay at Paris...

5 days ago

Features

Home-sick Were hanging on in Greece lockdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Harambee Stars winger Paul Were is thankful that he can at least keep in touch with family and friends...

5 days ago

Features

FKF calls off leagues: What clubs are saying

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa caught everyone by surprise on Thursday afternoon when he announced that the...

6 days ago

Copyright © 2020 Capital Digital Media