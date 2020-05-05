Klopp rubbishes speculation over hot-shot trio

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 5 – Jurgen Klopp has downplayed rumours linking Liverpool with a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

A report at the end of April claimed that Klopp had been on the phone to Mbappe’s dad as he looked to persuade the PSG forward to make a switch to Liverpool, while Sancho has also been linked – but Manchester United seem to be the main suitors.

When asked about the recent speculation linking Liverpool with a host of names, Klopp told beIN Sports (via Goal):“Sadio Mane is young enough and Mo Salah is young enough to be in that group for the next few years.

“I am completely happy with the boys that I have, but I never thought about the others.

“When I am at a club then I work with the players I have, I don’t dream about other players. If we can get one of them in the future, we will see, but we will make the best of the situation we have.”

When pushed further, Klopp added: “Look, I cannot answer those kinds of questions without creating headlines the next day, I know that’s what I don’t want to do. I love them all and there’s a few more players out there.

“They are all exceptional players. The players they are now because of their own attitude, because of their skills and all that stuff and I love watching them but I have no problem that I never trained one of them.”