coronavirus

Rojo in hot water with Man Utd

Rojo in hot water with Man Utd

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 4 – Manchester United will remind Marcos Rojo of his responsibilities after the defender was filmed appearing to flout Argentina’s coronavirus lockdown rules, the PA news agency understands.

The 30-year-old, on loan at Estudiantes, was seen playing cards and smoking with friends in his homeland.

Argentina president Alberto Fernandez recently extended lockdown in the country until May 10.

Rojo is not the first Premier League player to break Government rules.

Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker and Moise Kean plus several Arsenal and Tottenham players were all criticised for breaking lockdown regulations.

