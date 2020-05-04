Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

English Premiership

Koeman in hospital for heart procedure

Published

Everton manager Ronald Koeman was under mounting pressure after spending £140million ($185mn) on new players in the close season

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 4 – Holland manager Ronald Koeman has undergone a heart procedure in Amsterdam after experiencing chest pain and is due to return home on Monday.

The 57-year-old, who managed Southampton and Everton in the Premier League before taking over his country almost two years ago, was taken to hospital on Sunday evening where he underwent cardiac catheterisation.

That involves the placement of a long, thin tube into a vein or artery and is typically performed without general anaesthetic.

A statement from the Dutch football association, the KNVB, read: “Ronald Koeman was hospitalised on Sunday evening after chest complaints. The 57-year-old national team coach of the Dutch national team has undergone a successful cardiac catheterisation and will return home tomorrow.

“We wish Ronald a lot of strength and improvement.”

A tweet from the governing body’s account added: “That is a shock. Fortunately things are going better again.”

Everton posted a message of support for the former Barcelona defender, tweeting: “Everyone at #EFC would like to wish former boss @RonaldKoeman a speedy recovery.”

France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, who played under Koeman for both the Toffees and the Saints was also quick to react.

“Prayers are with you! Stay strong @RonaldKoeman,” he wrote.

Holland and Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum also added on Twitter: “Wishing you soon recovery coach.”

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Athletics

Another Kenyan suspended by AIU for doping violation

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Less than a month after 2017 London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru was handed a suspension by the Athletics Integrity...

3 days ago

English Premiership

Mbappe hints he wants PSG stay despite Liverpool appeal

PARIS, France, May 1 – Despite previously heaping praise on Liverpool, Kylian Mbappe has now hinted that he actually wants to stay at Paris...

3 days ago

Features

FKF calls off leagues: What clubs are saying

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa caught everyone by surprise on Thursday afternoon when he announced that the...

4 days ago

Features

Home-sick Were hanging on in Greece lockdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Harambee Stars winger Paul Were is thankful that he can at least keep in touch with family and friends...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2020 Capital Digital Media