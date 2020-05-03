Sports Fund board to meet Tuesday over cushioning of athletes

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – The Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to deliberate on proposals forwarded to it by the Ministry of Sports to help cushion sportsmen adversely affected by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

With all sporting events being postponed or cancelled, sportsmen have been left reeling on the financial effects and those who entirely depend on sports for a livelihood have borne the biggest brunt with difficulty to provide for their families.

A fortnight ago, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that Sh100mn from the fund will be provided for artistes and musicians, with no share announced for sports but now, Amina says there looks to be light at the end of the tunnel.

“The money will go to the most needy and we have listed 1500 who are verified and are clear needy cases. This is also coordinated by the National Covid-19 Fund and we are constantly in touch with them and working on something for the sportsmen,” Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed stated.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Mohamed receives a Sh15mn cheque from betika Marketing Manager John Mbatia to go into the fund aiding sportspeople affected by the coronavirus pandemic

The Ministry has already received a cash boost of Sh15mn from betting firm Betika which will be distributed directly to the vulnerable group of sportspeople.

According to the Ministry, the money will be sent directly to those affected, just like did the Betting firm when it bailed out the top two tiers of the men’s football leagues with a token of Sh5,000 each.

“We have approached several corporates and they have promised to come through. We will make sure something is given to the vulnerable group every month because we don’t know this thing will go on for how long,” CS Amina stated.

She added; “We want them to feel supported by the society because they always fly the country’s flag high and represent us well to the rest of the world.”