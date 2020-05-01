Tottenham willing to sell Wanyama’s replacement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 1 – Tottenham are reportedly willing to sell Tanguy Ndombele in the off-season despite Jose Mourinho’s desire to hold on to the midfielder.

The Frenchman was signed at the beginning of the season as a protracted replacement for Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama who was close to an exit.

Mourinho called out Tottenham’s record signing after a 1-1 draw at Burnley on March 7, saying the midfielder “has to give us more than he is giving us”.

The Portuguese felt he had reached breaking point with Ndombele, who has failed to deliver in his first season since a £63million summer move from Lyon.

The Frenchman has battled niggling fitness issues throughout the campaign, leading to Mourinho saying he is “always injured”, and when he has been fit there have been times that his work-rate has been questioned.

Despite that, French publication Le10 Sport (via Sport Witness) claims that they struggled to find the ‘right method’ to understand each other but Mourinho and Ndombele are now ready to ‘start on the right foot’.

L’Equipe has reported recently that Ndombele is the subject of interest from Barcelona and that they could launch a summer bid.

Le10 Sport add that Mourinho is now desperate for Ndombele to be part of his plans for next season and wants Spurs to retain him.

Tottenham’s ‘primary objective’ is to keep Ndombele – but they will consider offers and if a club bids in excess of €60m – the amount they paid for the midfielder – then Spurs will sell.

