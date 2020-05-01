Tennis Kenya support needy families in virus shutdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Tennis Kenya (TK) has launched a campaign dubbed “Stay at Love” to support needy tennis families who have been affected by the Corona Virus pandemic.

The campaign aims to feed 50 tennis families for the next three months, although TK received more than 80 applications from families in need when they set out to conduct a needs assessment.

Tennis Kenya says it requires at least Sh450,000 to feed 50 families they have identified for three months.

The distribution started on Friday at the Nairobi Club while the second distribution was done at St. John’s Community Centre, where many tennis players from the Eastlands area train from.

The third distribution Centre is in Mombasa. Tennis veteran Hon. Suleiman Shabal has committed to feeding 12 tennis families for the entire three months.

Tennis Kenya has partnered with ‘Team Pankaj’, a Charity organization who committed to providing TK with the two-week food hampers at a subsidized price of Sh1,500 per household package. The hamper includes 4 kg Maize meal, 1 kg Rice, 2 kg Home baking flour, 1 kg Sugar, 4 kg Chickpeas, 200 gm Salt, 500gm Cooking fat, 250gm Tea, Sweets, Curry powder, 1 Bar of Soap, 2 masks and 1 packet Sanitary pads.

Meanwhile, Tennis Kenya has sent out an appeal to the tennis fraternity and the public at large to join in this initiative by sending any amount that will go entirely into the purchase of food hampers through their Paybill Business No. 504378, Account STAYATLOVE.