Mbappe hints he wants PSG stay despite Liverpool appeal

PARIS, France, May 1 – Despite previously heaping praise on Liverpool, Kylian Mbappe has now hinted that he actually wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

The French World Cup winner is reportedly on the Reds’ transfer wishlist as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane, should the Senegalese complete a proposed move to Real Madrid.

Those reports have stepped up a notch over the past couple of days with a report claiming Liverpool will agree a summer 2021 deal to sign him amid talk of a lucrative swap deal.

But the 21-year-old has responded to the speculation with a short statement on Twitter, which reads: “Everyone is talking, but nobody knows… MISS MY TEAM.”

Mbappe is widely regarded one of the best players in the world and would likely set Liverpool back a fee of around £175million – making him a highly unlikely acquisition, give the current financial issues within the game.

But the pacy forward did speak out on his admiration for Liverpool and their boss Jurgen Klopp earlier this year, seemingly hinting that he would like to play for Merseysiders.

Indeed, Klopp is said to have spoken to Mbappe’s father about a potential move, in a bid to get it done.

“What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing,” Mbappe told the BBC.

“They’re like a machine, they’ve found a rhythm and are like we play again, we play again. They’ve lost zero games. When you watch you think everything is easy but that’s not easy.

“The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win.

“Now the problem is that everybody watches Liverpool, and everybody watches what we can do against them, so now they have to show they are strong again but it’s a very good team with a very good manager.”

Despite those kind comments, the likelihood of the Reds pulling off a deal for Mbappe in the current climate appear incredibly slim, but given the club’s rapid upward curve you can never say never.

