Another Kenyan suspended by AIU for doping violation

Alex Korio Oloitiptip winning the Bengaluru 10km run in 2017

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Less than a month after 2017 London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru was handed a suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), another Kenyan, Alex Korio Oloitiptip has been rounded up by the watchdog.

Oloitiptip has been provisionally charged by the AIU for failing to declare his whereabouts, and a charge has already been issued.

Korio, the 2017 Bengaluru 10km run champion was also part of the pacemakers for Eliud Kipchoge’s Ineos 1:59 challenge in Vienna last year and his last race was in a 10km road run in Valencia.

He also represented Kenya at the 2019 World Athletics Championship where he finished 11th in the 10,000m. He had earlier finished fourth at the national championships.

Korio becomes the sixth Kenyan to be charged by the AIU after Wanjiru, former marathon world record holder Wilson Kipsang, Alfred Kipketer, Kenneth Kiprop and Mikel Kiprotich Mutai with the latter having been charged for Presence of Prohibited Substances (Norandrosterone).

