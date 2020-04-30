Kisumu mech stakes Sh3 on corners to reap Sh818,000

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Call it pure coincidence or sheer luck. While most punters are reeling with the fact that there is no more live football, one is smiling all the way to the bank after jumping on the opportunity to stake on e-sports, and the gamble has paid heavily, literally.

A Kisumu based mechanic, Meshack Ogutu has won a total of Sh818,496 on betting platform Odibets after staking a paltry three shillings having predicted four corner kicks in four different matches on the firm’s e-sports platform which comprises of FIFA simulated games.

Ogutu could not hide his shock, joy and excitement as he was handed his cheque by Odibets Marketing manager Aggrey Sayi in Kisumu and he says he knew of the firm through its Odi Mtaani CSR program of handing kits to grassroot football teams.

“My team Gor Artisans was one of the beneficiaries of the Odimtaani initiative early this year and this prompted me to start betting on Odibets not knowing a big day like this will come,” Ogutu, who is also the Team Manager at the club said.

“I want to invest the money on my garage business as well as the team I’m managing,” he added.

The e-sports platform on Odibets has become extremely popular especially at this time when leagues all over the world have been ground to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving punters with virtually nothing to bet on.

The football matches are ‘real’ but much shorter, so you don’t have to wait for a whole 90 minutes for the match to end. The virtual matches usually take about two minutes each, but the winning value remains the same as those of actual matches and their odds.

