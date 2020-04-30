Kenya might not send team to Confed Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bandari FC skipper Felly Mulumba receives the FKF Shield title from Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa at the Kasarani Stadium on June 2, 2019. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Kenya might fail to send a representative to the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup if the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) will not conclude the Shield tournament in good time.

According to FKF boss Nick Mwendwa, they plan to play the remaining matches of the Shield as a pre-season tournament in July.

Before all footballing activities were ceased in the country, some of the round of 16 matches had been played.

“We have asked CAF to tell us the deadline to submit a team for the Confederation Cup and if the deadline is in July, then we can finish the remaining games as part of pre-season. If there will be no time to finish the games, then we will not have a team in the Confederation Cup,” Mwendwa said on Thursday.

The round of 16 matches, which were to be the last bit of football games to go on before the shutdown, in itself, had controversies.

KCB, Bandari and Gor Mahia said they would not travel to honor their matches over coronavirus fears.

Gor were to play Posta Rangers in Nakuru, Bandari were to host Sofapaka in Mombasa and KCB were to face Wazito FC, also in Nakuru.

The three, as well as Bidco United and Keroka Technical did not honor their matches, with all opponents showing up. FKF is yet to give a ruling on those abandoned matches.

“There is a leagues and competitions committee and that is their work. They will sit and make their decision on those matches,” Mwendwa said.

Ulinzi Stars honored their match against Migori Youth, winning 1-0, as so did AFC Leopards who beat National Super League side Ushuru FC on penalties.

Bandari FC won the title last year, beating Kariobangi Sharks in a final played over two days due to rains.

