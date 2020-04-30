Gor are champions as FKF cancels leagues

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa during a past press briefing. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – The Football Kenya Federation has become the first in Africa to cancel both the Kenyan Premier League and the National Super League due to the coronavirus pandemic with Gor Mahia declared top flight champions and City Stars promoted.

FKF made the decision on Thursday afternoon after receiving a letter from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) asking for information regarding the fate of the leagues which have been halted due to the virus.

“We have just invoked the rules of the game which state that in the case of Force Majeure, the team which will have topped the standings after the first leg or after 75pc of the matches have been played will be declared champions,” FKF Executive Committee member Muriithi Nabea told Capital Sport.

The same was confirmed on Twitter by FKF boss Nick Mwendwa who congratulated Gor for retaining the crown and City Stars for earning promotion.

However, the Kenyan Premier League management say they have been taken aback by the decision.

“We are not aware of the decision because we had sent FKF a letter detailing our plans for the league,” KPL CEO Jack Oguda said.

Oguda had on Tuesday told Capital Sports they remained committed to finishing the season once the virus is over.

As according to FKF’s position, Chemelil Sugar will follow Sony in relegation with Kisumu All Stars taking part in the play-off while in the NSL, City Stars and Bidco United are promoted.

-More to follow

