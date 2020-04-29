Tennis Kenya rolls out COVID-19 food aid campaign

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Team Kenya Davis Cup Kevin Cheruiyot-Ibrahim Kibet-Petty AndandaCaptain in the middle Rosemary Owino Ryan Randiek-Ismail Changawa and Olivier Kigotho FROM L to RIGHT. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – In a bid to lend a hand to vulnerable families from the tennis community during this difficult time when the world is combating the novel coronavirus, Tennis Kenya through its initiative dubbed #stayatlove campaign will donate food stuff for the next three months to the affected.

Tennis Kenya came up with the initiative after players from the Senior, Wheelchair, National and Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) programs representing over 80 families, reached out to them requesting for food and rent assistance.

Tennis Kenya said its objective is to feed 50 families from the wider tennis community for the period of 90 days in order to keep them healthy, but to achieve that, they need to raise Sh450,000.

The Council of Tennis Kenya has kick-started this campaign with a donation of Sh75, 000 and are requesting the tennis community and sporting fraternity to support them through Mpesa Paybill No: 504378 on Account: #stayatlove.

“Many families from the tennis community have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and have lost their source of income. Tennis Kenya will distribute the first food hampers to 50 families tomorrow, Thursday 30th April 2020 at the Nairobi Club at 9:00am and at Majengo – St. John Community Centre from 1:00pm,” Tennis Kenya announced.

“COVID-19 has given us a break point, we must give each other an advantage. No tennis family should starve while we can serve! We continue to ask our stakeholders to take an active role to beat COVID-19. Let’s keep our distance, wear our masks, wash our hands, look out for others and stay safe.”

Tennis Kenya has come up with selection criteria which includes among others, those players and officials who are active in Tennis Kenya programs and proven loss of income.

“We have partnered with Team Pankaj, a charity organisation, to provide subsidized food survival hampers for the next two months. The two week survival hampers include; 4 kg Maize meal Unga, 1 kg Rice, 2 kg Home baking flour, 1 kg Sugar, 4 kg Chickpeas, 200 gm Salt, 500gm Cooking fat, 250gm Tea, Sweets, Curry powder, 1 Bar of Soap, 2 masks and 1 packet of Sanitary pads.”

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)