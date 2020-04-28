0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tottenham return to training. PHOTO/TEAMTALKMEDIA

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 28 – Tottenham Hotspur will follow social-distancing measures upon a return to training on Tuesday.

A statement from the Premier League club revealed they will follow strict guidelines to ensure the safety of their players as the world continues to battle the coronavirus.

Part of the statement read: “From tomorrow (Tuesday), the club shall be making a limited number of pitches available at our training centre for members of our first team squad to use for individual running sessions on a strict rotational basis.

“No more than one player per pitch will be permitted at any one time to undertake on-pitch exercise, with only a restricted number of the squad coming to the training centre each day.

“Each player will travel independently and arrive at the facilities already dressed in training wear before returning home immediately after they have concluded their session.

“All activity will be conducted in line with government guidelines with social distancing maintained at all times and there will be no access permitted to any building on site.”

Spurs players were reminded of their responsibilities nearly three weeks ago after some were spotted flouting social distancing rules.

Jose Mourinho was seen working in a public park with Tanguy Ndombele, with the manager pictured doing a session with the midfielder on Hadley Common.

Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon did their own work and were caught by a social media user running side by side around the same park in Barnet, north London.

Later, Serge Aurier posted a video of him training with team-mate Moussa Sissoko, with the pair apologising.

