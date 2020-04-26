Tottenham join race to sign Rakitic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Tottenham are reportedly in the hunt for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, who has been strongly linked with Manchester United.

The Croatian star has been a key player for the Catalan giants since joining from Sevilla six years ago, winning four La Liga titles and the Champions League.

But he has found himself out of the starting line-up this season after the arrival of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax last summer.

And this week, Rakitic revealed Barca had attempted to use him as a makeweight as part of a proposed deal to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The 32-year-old has since stated that he will not allow Barca to treat him like a ‘sack of potatoes’ and wants to be ‘somewhere he feels respected.’

Rakitic has been linked with a move to United for some time, but now Spurs have registered an interest too, according to Spanish publication Sport, via the Daily Star.

The midfielder only has one year remaining on his contract at the Nou Camp and could be available for a relatively modest fee this summer, while Tottenham’s move for the player could also be aided by Barca’s interest in record signing Tanguy Ndombele.

The midfielder has struggled to adapt to the Premier League since his move from Lyon last summer, with Jose Mourinho publicly criticising the Frenchman after a game at Burnley earlier this season.

Mourinho, meanwhile, is said to be a long-time admirer of Rakitic, although he is fully aware Spurs will have a fight on their hands to get their man.

Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Sevilla and Napoli have also been credited with an interest in signing Rakitic, who has made 299 appearances for Barca and scored 35 goals.

